Elevate Branson gets $2.9 million grant for new housing development; Gov. Parson supports plan

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to Branson on Monday for the announcement of a $2.9-million grant for a new housing development plan.

The grant is for Elevate Community, a developer of tiny homes. The organization’s efforts are geared toward improving affordable housing and workforce development.

Gov. Parson says right now is the time to capitalize on a tiny homes project.

“The crisis is over. We still have to deal with COVID-19, but it’s time to get the economy thriving again and people back to work.”

The grant has been in the works for several months now and helps toward Elevate Branson’s goal of $8 million.

The co-founder of Elevate Branson, Bryan Stallings, says the project is in the works. He and his wife Amy founded Elevate Branson in the hope to improve the community and support individuals who are struggling.

“We are celebrating a dream and vision becoming real,” said Stallings. “It has been more than two years wishing and wondering if it can be built.”

Now that plans to begin the development are set, Gov. Parson emphasizes the need for community and affordable housing.

“Now that we’ve taken away federal benefits, I think more people are going to be looking for work. And to be able to work, you’ve got to have somewhere to live.”

Parson has been an advocate of affordable housing and infrastructure during his time governor, and he thinks plans like Elevate Branson might be the blueprint.

“The good thing is the demand is there... You look at Southwest Missouri and it’s one of the fastest growing regions of the state,” said Parson. “Those are good problems to have because people are going to be willing to buy these homes and fill jobs in the community.”

Some of the tiny homes within the community will be focused towards helping and meeting the needs of veterans.

“That’s a win-win for everyone when we can partner with local communities and help out those who have served us,” said Parson.

Elevate Branson hopes to break ground on the new housing development in January of 2022.

