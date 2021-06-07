Advertisement

Elevate Branson gets $2.9 million grant for new housing development; Gov. Parson supports plan

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to Branson on Monday for the announcement of a $2.9-million grant for a new housing development plan.

The grant is for Elevate Community, a developer of tiny homes. The organization’s efforts are geared toward improving affordable housing and workforce development.

Gov. Parson says right now is the time to capitalize on a tiny homes project.

“The crisis is over. We still have to deal with COVID-19, but it’s time to get the economy thriving again and people back to work.”

The grant has been in the works for several months now and helps toward Elevate Branson’s goal of $8 million.

The co-founder of Elevate Branson, Bryan Stallings, says the project is in the works. He and his wife Amy founded Elevate Branson in the hope to improve the community and support individuals who are struggling.

“We are celebrating a dream and vision becoming real,” said Stallings. “It has been more than two years wishing and wondering if it can be built.”

Now that plans to begin the development are set, Gov. Parson emphasizes the need for community and affordable housing.

“Now that we’ve taken away federal benefits, I think more people are going to be looking for work. And to be able to work, you’ve got to have somewhere to live.”

Parson has been an advocate of affordable housing and infrastructure during his time governor, and he thinks plans like Elevate Branson might be the blueprint.

“The good thing is the demand is there... You look at Southwest Missouri and it’s one of the fastest growing regions of the state,” said Parson. “Those are good problems to have because people are going to be willing to buy these homes and fill jobs in the community.”

Some of the tiny homes within the community will be focused towards helping and meeting the needs of veterans.

“That’s a win-win for everyone when we can partner with local communities and help out those who have served us,” said Parson.

Elevate Branson hopes to break ground on the new housing development in January of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
Tim Stapleton’s canoe hit debris and tipped over near Eldridge on the Niangua River.
Missing canoeist found dead after week-long search in Laclede County
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case
Glenstone & Cherry
Motorcyclist hurt after crashing with a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Kevin Estep Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Witnesses stop robbery suspect outside of a convenience store in Springfield, Mo.
Showers and a few storms will develop, mainly in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More scattered rain around today
More scattered showers today
Cox Health's COVID-19 ICU
Health leaders address rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across Southwestern Missouri
Great Health Divide: Community health centers in the Ozarks receive another round of federal funding