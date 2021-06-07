Greene County Sheriff’s Office gets ‘good’ rating in audit; report also finds room for improvement

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office gets a “good” rating in an audit released Monday from the State Auditor Nicole Galloway, while the report also finds room for improvement in certain areas.

However the report found no wrongdoing connected to the reason for the review in the first place.

Greene County has had a sometimes contentious relationship with Missouri State Auditor Nichole Galloway since several whistle blower complaints accused the county of illegally using funds and employees to advocate for a 2017 county sales tax.

After initially fighting against the state audit, the Greene County Commission, under new presiding commissioner Bob Dixon, allowed it to go forward in January, 2019.

The audit of the county commission itself is still ongoing, but on Monday the audit of the Sheriff’s Office was released with no mention of fraud or misuse of funds related to promoting the half-cent sales tax issue.

In its overall grading, the state auditor gave the Sheriff’s Office a “Good” performance rating, the second highest below “Excellent”. The audit says that “Good” means that the entity is well-managed and that the report has few findings and that the recommendations have already-been or going-to-be implemented.

“I’ve very pleased with the results of the audit,” Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said of the 16-month process that saw his office devote over 3,000 man-hours and provide thousands of documents to the state auditor’s office. “I wasn’t too concerned. We have a Greene County Auditor and we can’t spend a dime or transfer a dime without the auditor knowing exactly what we do here every day. We received a good rating and some suggestions on how we account and double-check things. The state auditors team was a great group to work with. We had no issues with them. You know I didn’t agree with it but I’m O.K. with it because I knew I had nothing to hide and that the Greene County Auditor’s Office does a great job in oversight. If it wasn’t for them, we could have had some issues.”

“Audits help point out ways government officials can better serve their constituents, and taxpayers should be encouraged when those officials commit to taking the steps we recommend,” Auditor Galloway said in a news release. “As my office continues its audit of the Greene County Commission, we remain committed to completing a thorough, independent review of county finances and operations.”

The Greene County Sheriff is planning to implement multiple recommendations from the audit, ones specifically meant to improve the office’s accounting controls and procedures.

Among the findings and recommendations include:

Accounting duties are not adequately segregated

Supervisory review of the division’s financial records is needed

Receipting and depositing procedures in several office divisions also need better controls

Improvement is needed in the reconciliation process for several office bank accounts

Among the items the audit brought up is that in the Jail Administration some procedural bookkeeping matters needed to be addressed and that the jail doesn’t charge or collect sales tax on commissary sales.

“I don’t know anybody in Missouri who does it,” Arnott said of the sales tax collected in a jail commissary. “Because we’re a government entity. We also talk in the report about buying stuff and paying sales tax to places that we shouldn’t be paying sales tax. Then on the flip-side we’re a government agency and they want us to charge sales tax to people. So we’re going to work with the Department of Revenue and try to work out what we should or shouldn’t do. We’re looking into that one.”

The audit also pointed out that some inmates did not receive money they were owed when they were released. The report says $14,652 was being held for 1,105 former inmates in a trust fund bank account with nearly all of that money relating to inmates released prior to 2015.

Arnott said it’s not always easy to connect with those released inmates.

“I know this is hard to believe but we have repeat customers,” he said. “A lot of them may have warrants and they don’t really want to see us so they don’t want to come back and claim their money. Basically we never spent it. We kept it. If they come back in it’ll still be there. And people wonder how they leave without money. Well, we used to issue checks, and they’d get a check and never cash it. And if they don’t cash the check we don’t go looking for them. So 90 percent of them are outstanding checks.”

CLICK HERE for a copy of the audit of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

