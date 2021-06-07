Heart of the Ozarks fair gets underway in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the Heart of the Ozarks fair returned to West Plains.

The fair kicked off this morning with the Youth Market for livestock, in which kids show their sheep, goats, pigs and cattle for prizes. Tuesday, they will auction off the animals.

The carnival at the fair opens Tuesday with free admission and dollar rides. Here’s the schedule for the week, taken from the Heart of the Ozarks fair Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/howellcountyfair

Tuesday, June 8: Admission Is Free, Carnival Rides Are $1

Wednesday, June 9: Admission Is $5, Carnival ArmBands Are $20, Grandstands Will Be Dancing In the Streets With BlackJack Sound And Light.

Thursday, June 10: Admission Is $10 For Adults, Children 6-12 is $5.00, Under 6 Is Free, Carnival Armbands Are $20, Grandstands Will Be ATV Rodeo @ 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Admission is $10 For Adults, Children 6-12 is $5, Under 6 Is Free, Carnival Armbands Are $20.00, Grandstands Will Be Truck Pull @ 8 p.m. Ozarks Outsiders Pullers Association

Saturday, June 12: Admission is $10 For Adults, Children 6-12 is $5, Under 6 Is Free, Carnival Armbands Are $20, Grandstands Will Be Demolition Derby @ 7 p.m. (J and B Promotions)

Each Night The Carnival Will Be Open From 6 p.m.-11 p.m. (may stay open later depending on attendance)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.