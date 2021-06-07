Kansas City, Mo. officer dies after battle with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An officer from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19.

The officer had served with the department for 22 years, according to a news release. The officer has not been named.

“Please keep the officer’s family and our department in your thoughts and prayers. We ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this time,” said the department.

