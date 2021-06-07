Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Flat coated Retriever puppy found loose on Price street

This Flat coat Retriever was found on Price Street in Springfield
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, animal control knows the exact breed of our featured lost dog, but not where he belongs.

He’s a beautiful, flat coated Retriever and was found with a couple of things that hopefully will help find his owner.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “flat coated Retrievers are similar to Labrador or Golden Retrievers. They’re a longer coated Retriever breed that are a little bit smaller than both of those. He did have a nylon black collar and a bright orange leash that he was trailing.”

Josh says the dog is only about seven or eight months old, just past the puppy stage.

Someone who lives in the Greystone neighborhood found him on Price Street just off Fremont more than a week ago.

He was very skittish and scared when he first got to the shelter but has since calmed down and is a very sweet and socialized dog.

Since he had a collar and leash and has obviously been well taken care, animal control is pretty sure he has an owner somewhere. If you know where he belongs, or if you’ve lost a pet, call Animal control at 417-833-3592.

This dog’s picture is also on the shelter’s website along with all the other dogs there. Click the link below to see the gallery. There’s also a link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you need to make a post.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

