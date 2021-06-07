Leigh’s Lost and Found: Flat coated Retriever puppy found loose on Price street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, animal control knows the exact breed of our featured lost dog, but not where he belongs.

He’s a beautiful, flat coated Retriever and was found with a couple of things that hopefully will help find his owner.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “flat coated Retrievers are similar to Labrador or Golden Retrievers. They’re a longer coated Retriever breed that are a little bit smaller than both of those. He did have a nylon black collar and a bright orange leash that he was trailing.”

Josh says the dog is only about seven or eight months old, just past the puppy stage.

Someone who lives in the Greystone neighborhood found him on Price Street just off Fremont more than a week ago.

He was very skittish and scared when he first got to the shelter but has since calmed down and is a very sweet and socialized dog.

Since he had a collar and leash and has obviously been well taken care, animal control is pretty sure he has an owner somewhere. If you know where he belongs, or if you’ve lost a pet, call Animal control at 417-833-3592.

