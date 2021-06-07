Advertisement

Mill Creek Campground experiences flooding as lake levels rise over weekend

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - Lake levels are rising throughout the Ozarks region. With more rain expected this week, boaters should use caution when getting out on the water.

Andrew Fennema with Tow Boat U.S. said Mill Creek Campground started moving campers out over the weekend due to rising lake levels.

Mill Creek Campgrounds’ access point is under water as well. The flooding has caused the power sources for campsites and docks to go under which could be dangerous for boaters.

If you decide to swim or get out on the water, also be on the lookout for snakes and other creatures that could now be in unexpected areas.

And keep your eyes out for floating debris that could damage your boat.

”We do have a lot of sticks and debris, that’s now naturally washing off the banks of the shore, and we also have head clearance for the bridges. When you start coming towards the bridges, you’re going to want to start going to your higher side, and it might get just a little bit more congested. So, I would definitely slow down for that traffic,” Andrew Fennema said.

With the water being so high, Fennema said docks are also moved further in, so you should be extra cautious around the docks next week.

To check lake levels before heading out on the water CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

