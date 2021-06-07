Advertisement

Missing canoeist found dead after week-long search in Laclede County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ELDRIDGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed Monday they have found the body of a canoeist missing for more than a week in Laclede County.

Tim Stapleton and a woman were canoeing on the Niangua River last Sunday when their canoe hit debris and tipped near Eldridge. Investigators say the woman managed to grab a tree branch, but Stapleton went under and was swept downstream.

Authorities found Stapleton was found dead around 9:45 a.m. Monday, nearly 1.5 miles downstream from where investigators believe he initially went underwater. MSHP says the body most likely became buoyant, while a slower current also led to finding Stapleton.

Divers have continuously searched the Niangua River since Memorial Day weekend.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for missing canoeist in Laclede County

