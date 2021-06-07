Missing canoeist found dead after week-long search in Laclede County

ELDRIDGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed Monday they have found the body of a canoeist missing for more than a week in Laclede County.

Tim Stapleton and a woman were canoeing on the Niangua River last Sunday when their canoe hit debris and tipped near Eldridge. Investigators say the woman managed to grab a tree branch, but Stapleton went under and was swept downstream.

Authorities found Stapleton was found dead around 9:45 a.m. Monday, nearly 1.5 miles downstream from where investigators believe he initially went underwater. MSHP says the body most likely became buoyant, while a slower current also led to finding Stapleton.

Divers have continuously searched the Niangua River since Memorial Day weekend.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

