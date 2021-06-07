MSHP: Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Jefferson City, reporting one person has died.

MSHP says the suspect has been confirmed deceased after large police presence arrived at West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, near a mall.

It’s unclear if there are any other injuries or who fired shots in the investigation. MSHP Troop F will update as more information becomes available.

The suspect is confirmed deceased.



At the request of the Jefferson City Police Department, our Division of Drug and Crime Control will be investigating the shooting. JCPD is handling media on scene and Troop F will put out a news release once more information is obtained. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.