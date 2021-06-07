MSHP: Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jefferson City
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Jefferson City, reporting one person has died.
MSHP says the suspect has been confirmed deceased after large police presence arrived at West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, near a mall.
It’s unclear if there are any other injuries or who fired shots in the investigation. MSHP Troop F will update as more information becomes available.
