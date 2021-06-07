MSHP trooper nearly struck by intoxicated driver along I-70 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video Monday morning showing an intoxicated driver nearly hit an on-duty trooper who was sitting in his parked car.

The trooper was near a median Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Boone County when MSHP says a driver nearly hit the trooper’s patrol car.

The car drove part-way into the median before returning to the road and flipping. The driver was later arrested for DWI.

MSHP reports no major injuries, but is reminding drivers to take caution after releasing the video.

Not sure it gets much closer than this......



This was yesterday on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. Luckily, neither driver was injured.



The driver of the vehicle that nearly struck the patrol car and overturned was arrested for DWI.#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/rjck5VC1aN — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021

