MSHP trooper nearly struck by intoxicated driver along I-70 in Boone County

Intoxicated driver nearly struck a MSHP patrol car Sunday afternoon.
Intoxicated driver nearly struck a MSHP patrol car Sunday afternoon.(MSHP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video Monday morning showing an intoxicated driver nearly hit an on-duty trooper who was sitting in his parked car.

The trooper was near a median Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Boone County when MSHP says a driver nearly hit the trooper’s patrol car.

The car drove part-way into the median before returning to the road and flipping. The driver was later arrested for DWI.

MSHP reports no major injuries, but is reminding drivers to take caution after releasing the video.

