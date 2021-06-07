Advertisement

Nebraska stuns No. 1 overall seed Arkansas with victory

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Griffin Everitt had a two-out two-run single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

The two teams will square off again on Monday with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Cornhuskers (34-12) to a 1-0 lead. Arkansas (48-11), which saw its 10-game win streak end, used two singles, an error and a wild pitch to score three times in the top of the third. Nebraska pulled within a run in its half of the inning when Logan Foster reached base on an error by third baseman Cullen Smith, moved to third on a double by Joe Acker and scored on a Hallmark sac fly.

Acker and Hallmark had one-out singles in the fifth with Acker scoring the tying run on a single by Spencer Schwellenbach ahead of Everitt’s go-ahead base hit. Schwellenbach also picked up the win after allowing one hit and two walks over the final 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Kyle Perry.

Lael Lockhart (3-3) took the loss for the Razorbacks, allowing five runs — four earned — on eight hits pitching 4 1/3 innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa Police Department is investigating a death Sunday morning outside of Walmart.
Nixa police investigate death outside of Walmart
Murder-suicide investigation underway after two deaths Saturday in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
An upper low will bring showers and storms to the Ozarks again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms
An Arkansas Tiger sanctuary has a few celebrities that are making themselves right at home....
Big cats rescued from ‘Tiger King’ park in Oklahoma find new home at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Kyle Larson stands atop his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday, June 6, 2021,...
Larson wins again as Hendrick continues month of dominance
Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons (9) throws to first to get the final out of a...
Royals fall 2-1 to Twins, settle for series split
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, right, arrives home after hitting a solo home run as St. Louis...
Reds complete four-game sweep of Cardinals behind Winker’s three home runs
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Goodheart propels top-seed Arkansas to 5-1 win over Nebraska