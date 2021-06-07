SPONSORED The Place: Get Trained in Microneedling with Skin Blends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We have a deal for licensed estheticians in the Ozarks! Skin Blends is offering a $100 discount for our KY3 viewers who want to take a microneedling class. Just call Skin Blends and mention The Place! For more information on their services visit: https://skinblends.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.