Springfield community reacts as FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease. The goal of the new drug is to treat the disease, instead of just managing its symptoms.

Biogen developed the drug called Aduhelm along with Japan’s Eisai Co. It is the first drug in 20 years to be given the approval to treat the disease. Making it available will impact millions of Americans.

Research shows the drug did not reverse mental decline, but did slow it among patients in one study.

It is given as an infusion every four weeks.

There is much debate over the new drug. Some experts believe there is not enough evidence to show that it works, but the president of the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says it gives her hope for the future.

“This approval, this ushers in a new era for us. It’s going to now invigorate the field. It’s going to invigorate innovation. And, generate more people getting involved, generate more people giving to Alzheimer’s,” Stacy Tew-Lovasz said.

The owner of one Springfield in-home healthcare company said the new drug could help the families and patients his business serves. Ashwin Modayil, owner of Right At Home, said by slowing mental decline, the drug will also help Alzheimer’s patients be able to be independent longer, which will help alleviate the strain on healthcare workers.

However, for Modayil, the approval of the drug also hits close to home. His father struggled with mental decline, similar to what many Alzheimer’s patients experience.

“If there was something to help my dad get his speech back so he could tell me his last wishes more clearly and communicate better, then I would give anything for it, absolutely anything for it,” Modayil said.

The new drug could cost patients up to $50,000 per year. However, Tew-Lovasz said the Alzheimer’s Association is advocating for lowering the cost.

It is unknown when the drug will be made available to patients.

