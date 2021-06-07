Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department provides recommendations for summer camp

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -

A popular summer camp in the Ozarks is hoping to have a repeat of last summer. YMCA Camp Wakonda opened to campers on Monday.

The camp is following similar guidelines it had in place last summer to try and prevent Covid-19. No cases were reported at the camp last year. Camp Director Dean Maczka said social distancing will be enforced throughout the summer. For example, at meal times campers will be split up into two groups.

Maczka said campers aren’t required to mask but counselors are when social distancing isn’t an option or if they are with campers outside of their cohorts. He says temperature checks will be taken daily and there’s a plan in place if a camper or worker has COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s very easy to not think that it’s a serious thing anymore because of the mask mandate getting lifted,” said Maczka. “We just want to make sure that our kids are staying safe. We’re wanting to keep that mask mandate because COVID-19 is still a real thing. We don’t know who they’re going home to, who they’re going to be around after they leave camp.”

He said campers are not required to be vaccinated. Theresa McCoy’s grandson who is a third year camper took off last year because of the virus. This year he’s back and is almost fully vaccinated.

”I think it’s paramount that all of us are vaccinated,” said McCoy. “So getting him vaccinated for camp was a priority and getting away from electronics and just immersing yourself with your friends is so important for all of us, let alone teenage boys. I just think this is a great opportunity and I trust the YMCA to take good care of kids.”

