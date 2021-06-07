Advertisement

Taney Co. Health Dept. reports uptick in COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials in Taney County report an increase in COVID-19 cases, urging community members to get vaccinated against the virus.

Health leaders say the recent uptick comes as mask mandates and social distancing requirements have been relaxed across the county.

“This uptick in cases is not surprising.” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, “We experienced the same thing this time last year, fortunately, this year is different because there are safe effective vaccines available to prevent COVID-19.”

Taney County Health leaders say there is also a greater risk for COVID-19 variants as cases increase throughout the community.

“The best way to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19 virus from spreading is to get vaccinated,” says the health department in a news release.

The Taney County Health Department will hold two Pfizer vaccination clinics at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows this week, including:

• Tuesday, June 8 from 3-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 9 from 9-4 p.m.

There will be a limited supply of vaccines. Those ages 12 and older can sign-up HERE.

