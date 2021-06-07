UPDATE: Power restored in north-central Arkansas after a fire at a substation

PINEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -North Arkansas Electric Cooperative says power has been restored to all customers who lost electricity Sunday afternoon. A lightning strike caused a fire to an electrical substation near the Norfork Dam.

Crews worked overnight to replace a regulator damaged by the fire.

Around 4,000 customers lost electricity when the power first went out.

