UPDATE: Power restored in north-central Arkansas after a fire at a substation

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric Coop
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric Coop(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -North Arkansas Electric Cooperative says power has been restored to all customers who lost electricity Sunday afternoon. A lightning strike caused a fire to an electrical substation near the Norfork Dam.

Crews worked overnight to replace a regulator damaged by the fire.

Around 4,000 customers lost electricity when the power first went out.

