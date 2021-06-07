Woman accused in Nov. 2018 deadly crash and hit-and-run attempt in Springfield returns to court Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused of causing a vehicle crash, then running over another woman on purpose in Springfield nearly three years ago returned to court Monday.

Police say Elizabeth McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Police reports say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Foster was an optician at Eyeglass World and was helping raise her three grandkids. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An eyewitness recorded some video immediately after the incident. Several witnesses also stopped McKeown from leaving the scene.

On Monday, the defense updated the court on efforts to schedule some blood tests for Elizabeth McKeown. The state is looking into getting its own labs. Judge Michael Cordonnier requested that those blood tests be scheduled within the next 10 days if possible, which would mean results return sometime in the next month.

Foster’s mother and brother, Robert and Pat Ayers, were at Monday morning’s hearing. They say they attend every one. They feel like the process is dragging, noting that the pandemic didn’t help matters.

“If this would ever get over, I think that would help a lot. But it’s been so drug on. Of course, covid didn’t help, but it’s just been dragging forever,” says Robert Ayers.

“It just seems like every time you get prepared for something to happen, it’s postponed for another month,” says Pat Ayers, Barbara’s mother.

Robert and Pat are still seeking answers in the case.

“It’s just so pointless and there’s no rhyme or reason for it. Just so random to ever see anything so weird,” Robert says. “For a fender bender, and you lose your life over it? What was it? $1,500 fender bender. That’s dumb,” Pat says.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 12, when Barbara’s family hopes a trial date will be set.

McKeown has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to charges of first-degree murder. She’s been held with no bond at the Greene County Jail since November 2018.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.