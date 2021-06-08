Advertisement

Arkansas governor approves 3% merit pay raises for workers

(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)
(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday approved performance-related merit pay raises of as much as 3% for state employees.

Hutchinson announced that $28 million in state and federal funds was allocated for the merit pay increases, which he said will be the largest performance pay raises offered since he took office in 2015.

Hutchinson cited the work from the state’s employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the raises will be added to employees’ existing pay and won’t be a one-time raise. Nearly 26,000 employees are eligible for the raises.

“This last year, our workforce has shown dedication, resilience and flexibility during this pandemic,” Hutchinson said at a news conference. “It’s been circumstances that no workforce has been through in the last 100 years.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
Springfield-Greene County Interim Director Katie Towns speaks during briefing.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports biggest daily cases of COVID-19 since January
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County after authorities found human remains...
Investigators identify human remains found in western Greene County as missing Willard man
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

Latest News

Leon R. Barnes, 48
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
The remarkable recovery of Officer Mark Priebe.
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
First Tee teaches golf and life lessons
First Tee program launches in West Plains, Mo.
First responders grieve following death of 8 year old boy
First responders grieve following 8-year-old’s death at Lake of the Ozarks