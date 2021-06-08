Advertisement

Camden County deputies say man wanted for firing shots at home died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Camden County Sheriff expects busy season at the lake, hopes to grow department to meet the need.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies say a man who fired shots at a home in Camdenton Monday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, deputies located Michael Horonzy injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home in Laclede County. He later died from his injuries.

Deputies responded Monday evening after a man threatened to kill someone at a home in the 70 block of Bear Road in Camdenton. The man left before deputies arrived.

After deputies left, they say the gunman returned and fired multiple shots at the home. Deputies say no one was injured inside the home.

