Camden County deputies say man wanted for firing shots at home died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies say a man who fired shots at a home in Camdenton Monday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, deputies located Michael Horonzy injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home in Laclede County. He later died from his injuries.

Deputies responded Monday evening after a man threatened to kill someone at a home in the 70 block of Bear Road in Camdenton. The man left before deputies arrived.

After deputies left, they say the gunman returned and fired multiple shots at the home. Deputies say no one was injured inside the home.

