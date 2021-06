FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Forsyth lifted a boil order on Tuesday.

The boil order followed a major water leak discovered Saturday morning. The leak had the potential to cause water-borne illness.

Crews fixed the leak. Then tested the water for its safety.

