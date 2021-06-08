Advertisement

Dates, sites set for NCAA baseball tourney super regionals; Arkansas hosting series

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball championship game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament Tuesday, with overall No. 1 seed Arkansas set to open at home against North Carolina State on Friday night.

The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with the opener set for June 19.

The Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary): North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 national seed Arkansas (49-11); No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15); No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15); and No. 12 Mississippi (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15).

The Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary): South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15); Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15) at Columbia, South Carolina; LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16); and No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15).

The higher seeded team typically plays at home for super regionals. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA pre-approved 20 possible host sites for regionals and super regionals. Old Dominion did not submit a bid to host, and Virginia was not selected as a potential site.

___

More AP NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

