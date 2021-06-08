Great Health Divide: Community health centers in the Ozarks receive another round of federal funding

Small community health centers in the Ozarks will receive another round of money lasting for another three years.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited the Ozarks Community Health Center in Greenfield in early June. He sits on a subcommittee working to keep money flowing to health centers.

“So we partnered with OCH to bring that dental service here for the community, and it’s been a great success,” said Senator Roy Blunt. “It’s the most open door of access to people who don’t have access any other way. And for many southwest Missourians it’s just a place they’ve found that gives them the quality of care they’d like to have and it matches whatever health care benefit they already have.”

The additional money includes health care, through the county’s health department, a fitness center, and within the past few years a dental clinic. Without this center in Greenfield, many would have to drive a good distance to get the care they need.

“We decided a fitness center to begin with, a good service for the community, but a dental clinic as well,” said administrator Pamela Cramer “As you know people have to drive quite a ways to get dental services.”

The Dade County Health Department hopes to add a physical therapy pool. Senator Blunt says Missouri’s 300 community health centers serve more than 600,000 patients each year.

