Health leaders address rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across Southwestern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several spots across Southwestern Missouri have been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases just in the last couple of weeks.

In Greene County, more than 60 people are currently in the hospital, about half of those COVID patients live in Greene County. Health leaders have reported that 19 of those people are in critical care.

Many local health leaders say there are a handful of factors that could be contributing to the recent spike in cases.

“Boy this looks a lot different right now, these are younger people that are struggling,” said Dr. Robin Trotman, an Infectious Diseases Doctor with CoxHealth. “ICU’s are starting to accumulate patients again unfortunately. And a lot of these patients are, it looks a lot different than it did a year ago. A lot of these patients are much younger.”

Doctors with CoxHealth say younger COVID-19 patients have been a bit of a recent trend. In fact, the hospital system told KY3 there are currently two teenagers hospitalized. One of those teenagers is under 18-years-old. Health leaders with Cox say there are currently 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized system-wide.

”A lot of these patients are much younger, and surprisingly we have a lot of patients with severe COVID pneumonia who don’t have any evident risk factors for having bad outcomes,” Trotman said. “So we’re seeing a lot of people going in with respiratory distress going into the ICU that I wouldn’t have suspected to be so ill.”

Cox has seen a rise in positive cases across their facilities in the last two weeks.

In Greene County alone, there are now total averages of more than 44 daily cases and 66 county hospitalizations.

”We haven’t seen a seven day average above 40 I don’t believe since February,” Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said on Monday. “So we’re getting back up to these higher rates of new cases and that’s not what we want to see.”

One of the major contributing factors -- low vaccination rates health leaders say.

”So many of our older patients are vaccinated,” Trotman said. “So many of our nursing homes still have mitigation strategies. And those people are vaccinated. So the people who are vaccinated are protected. And we’re seeing the younger people who aren’t vaccinated who are coming in ill.”

Rates are lowest within the 20 to 30 age group. Experts say loosened restrictions across the Ozarks is another major contributor.

“We’re still having a lot of infections and all of our mitigation has gone away,” Trotman said. “So now we’re seeing what unchecked no mitigation looks like. And it’s going to have more young people disproportionate to older people because they’re vaccinated.”

But it is not just an issue within Greene County. Taney county reported a boost in cases on Monday.

“This uptick in cases is not surprising,” said Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “We experienced the same thing this time last year, fortunately, this year is different because there are safe effective vaccines available to prevent COVID-19.”

Barry County reported an uptick last week and Pulaski County reported spikes for the last couple weeks.

Health leaders also blame vaccine reluctance, travel, large gatherings and virus variants.

”We recently announced that we have had a few confirmed cases of what they’re calling now the ‘Delta variant,’ " Schekorra said. “And you know previously in March we had found a few cases of the ‘Alpha variant’ out of the UK, which does spread more rapidly.”

Springfield-Greene County health leaders say vaccination rates in Missouri tend to be lagging behind the nation. On Tuesday, health leaders will be holding a news conference to address recent trends.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.