Homeowners near quarry in Ozark, Mo. will hear plans for reopening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Ozark will get a chance to learn more about plans to reopen a quarry.

The quarry hasn’t been active for several years now, but has recently seen a change in ownership when Capital Materials acquired it from Leo Journagan.

Neighbors of the property are concerned about what the reopening may mean for their own properties.

“The sound, the vibrations, when they do blasts, it shakes our whole house, rattles our windows,” said Adam Letterman, who’s property backs up to the quarry.

The list of concerns goes on.

”Getting up and down this road with two cars or even big equipment is really hard,” said Letterman.

Homeowners around the quarry received letters in the mail, reading Capital plans to make the quarry operational again and also suggests the possibility of an expansion.

”So they want to open this 84 acres that I mentioned was farm land, they want to turn that into a quarry and start blasting there. So they want to add another section on top of this, that’s what the letter I got stated,” said Letterman.

Eric Harleman lives near the property and says it has always caused issues whether it was open or not.

”There’s just rusted equipment that’s down in that hole, equipment that has been buried for years, and all that is going into the water table,” said Harleman.

He also says there’s been problems with teenagers entering the property since it closed to go for a swim. He too received a letter in the mail, that he says isn’t very clear on Capital’s intent

”I just want the facts,” said Harleman.

But in the meantime, homeowners are concerned about what it could mean for their properties.

”It’s no secret the real estate market is extremely hot, values are extremely high. Well, what is this going to do to everybody’s home value,” said Harleman.

Both Capital Materials and the Department of Natural Resources will attend the meeting at the Holiday Inn Suites at 2720 North Glenstone in Springfield. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.