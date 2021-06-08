Investigators identify human remains found in western Greene County as missing Willard man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives identified human remains found in western Greene County on June 4 as a missing Willard man.

Investigators say the death of Russell Long, 39, is considered a homicide. Greene County highway workers found the remains near Farm Road 59 and Farm Road 94 in Bois D’Arc.

“Can’t believe something like that happens around here,” said Chad Duit.

He has lived near Farm Road 59 and Farm Road 94 for years.

“I feel like it’s a very safe area. It’s a great place to raise my kids. That’s one of the draws to it was the safety. It’s just peaceful usually out here all the time,” he said.

Recently human remains were found on conservation land by his home.

Tuesday those remains identified as Long.

“It’s been a little bit of time since he’d been missing,” Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Long was first reported missing to the sheriff’s office by his family on April 6th. He was last seen at a family member’s house on Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU.

A few weeks later an excavation of land on that property during a search for his remains came up empty.

A little more than a week later a body was discovered less than four miles away from that home on the side of the road.

“Detectives couldn’t make a determination off their initial viewing of the remains,” said Winston.

Investigators had to identify Long’s remains using his DNA.

Now detectives are working to figure out what happened.

“At this point we’re not sure if that’s where the incident took place or if the body was moved. We’re hoping to find that out as we investigate further,” said Winston.

Authorities believe his death is suspicious.

“Just with the circumstances surrounding him going missing, then his remains being found along a farm road, we can’t help but to investigate it as a homicide,” he said.

While officials say there’s no public threat they are urging the community to stay vigilant.

“We don’t live in that world anymore. If you see something, hear something please call it in,” said Winston.

It’s what Duit says he’ll be doing from now on.

“Yeah, I’ll kind of be a little more aware of my surroundings and different vehicles. Stuff like that,” he said.

Greene County Sheriff’s detectives could use your help. If you have any info on this investigation please call 911 or their tip line at 417-829-6230

