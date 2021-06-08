Advertisement

Kopps, Welch help Arkansas beat Nebraska, win regional

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 on Sunday night and win the Fayetteville Regional.

No. 1 overall seed Arkansas (49-11) advances to its third consecutive super regional.

Kopps (12-0) allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. He retired 12 consecutive batter before hitting Cam Chick with two out in the ninth inning and then got Brice Matthews to fly out three pitches later. Kopps threw 185 pitches in three appearances at the regional, allowing six hits with 15 strikeouts over 13 1/3 scoreless innings.

Christian Franklin drew a two-out walk before Robert Moore and Casey Opitz walked on eight consecutive balls to load the bases. Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and, after Franklin scored on a wild pitch, hit a 2-0 pitch — after two Nebraska pitchers combined to throw 11 consecutive balls — over the left-field wall to cap the scoring.

Opitz led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a shot to left field and Moore hit a two-out home run in the six to make it 2-2.

Luke Roskam hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning and Mojo Hagge, who walked to open the third, scored Jaxon Hallmark’s groundout to give Nebraska (34-14) a 2-0 lead.

Nebraska played five games — three against the Razorbacks — in a four-day span. Arkansas beat the Cornhuskers 5-1 on Saturday to send them into the loser’s bracket. Nebraska won two games Sunday, pounding NJIT 18-4 then avenging its loss to Arkansas with a 5-3 win to stave off elimination and snap the Razorbacks’ 10-game win streak.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
Tim Stapleton’s canoe hit debris and tipped over near Eldridge on the Niangua River.
Missing canoeist found dead after week-long search in Laclede County
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case
Glenstone & Cherry
Motorcyclist hurt after crashing with a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Former Chiefs assistant coach pleads not guilty in crash
Kyle Larson stands atop his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday, June 6, 2021,...
Larson wins again as Hendrick continues month of dominance
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Nebraska stuns No. 1 overall seed Arkansas with victory
Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons (9) throws to first to get the final out of a...
Royals fall 2-1 to Twins, settle for series split