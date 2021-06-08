Missouri Gov. Parson replaces administrative judge who heard abortion case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has replaced the administrative law judge who ruled against the state health department in a significant abortion case.

In 2020, Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi turned aside Missouri’s effort to close the state’s last abortion provider, a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Dandamudi also ruled against the state in a medical marijuana case.

The Kansas City Star reports that Parson this month appointed Spencer Bartlett to replace Dandamudi. Bartlett has been general counsel for the Missouri Department of Revenue. Because the appointment was made while the Legislature is not in session, Bartlett can begin without Senate confirmation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.