Motorcyclist hurt after crashing with a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was hospitalized Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Glenstone Ave. and E. Cherry St. just before 7:00 pm. They say the pickup was turning into a parking lot when the bike crashed into its side.

Witnesses told police the southbound motorcycle was speeding at the time.

Police say the rider tried to lay the bike down, and slid into the side of the truck. They say the operator of the bike was wearing a helmet, and is expected to survive.

A man and a young child were in the truck, and were not injured.

