Advertisement

Motorcyclist hurt after crashing with a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

Glenstone & Cherry
Glenstone & Cherry(None)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was hospitalized Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a truck in east Springfield, Mo.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Glenstone Ave. and E. Cherry St. just before 7:00 pm. They say the pickup was turning into a parking lot when the bike crashed into its side.

Witnesses told police the southbound motorcycle was speeding at the time.

Police say the rider tried to lay the bike down, and slid into the side of the truck. They say the operator of the bike was wearing a helmet, and is expected to survive.

A man and a young child were in the truck, and were not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
Tim Stapleton’s canoe hit debris and tipped over near Eldridge on the Niangua River.
Missing canoeist found dead after week-long search in Laclede County
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

Latest News

Kevin Estep Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Witnesses stop robbery suspect outside of a convenience store in Springfield, Mo.
Showers and a few storms will develop, mainly in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More scattered rain around today
More scattered showers today
Cox Health's COVID-19 ICU
Health leaders address rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across Southwestern Missouri
Great Health Divide: Community health centers in the Ozarks receive another round of federal funding