Ozarks Transportation Organization to host a virtual meeting Tuesday night
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
You can weigh in on transportation priorities across the Ozarks. The Ozarks Transportation Organization will host a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), MoDOT, and City Utilities officials will participate in the discussion.
The meeting will go from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Click on the link below to participate.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.