Advertisement

Ozarks Transportation Organization to host a virtual meeting Tuesday night

The Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) headquarters is located in Chesterfield Village.
The Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) headquarters is located in Chesterfield Village.(Ozarks Transportation Organization)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You can weigh in on transportation priorities across the Ozarks. The Ozarks Transportation Organization will host a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), MoDOT, and City Utilities officials will participate in the discussion.

The meeting will go from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Click on the link below to participate.

Ozarks Transportation Organization Virtual Meeting

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
Springfield-Greene County Interim Director Katie Towns speaks during briefing.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports biggest daily cases of COVID-19 since January
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County after authorities found human remains...
Investigators identify human remains found in western Greene County as missing Willard man
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

Latest News

Leon R. Barnes, 48
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
The remarkable recovery of Officer Mark Priebe.
One Year Later: The remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe
First Tee teaches golf and life lessons
First Tee program launches in West Plains, Mo.
First responders grieve following death of 8 year old boy
First responders grieve following 8-year-old’s death at Lake of the Ozarks