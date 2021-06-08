Advertisement

Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields

A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland.

A crew of sailors aboard an icebreaker ship spotted the fluffy white Samoyed limping along on the vast ice fields of Russia’s Arctic coast.

The ice drift season had reportedly begun, which put the dog at risk of falling through the cracks.

Crew members lowered a ramp and used food to lure the injured dog on board.

The animal was later returned, via hovercraft, to her home village, where her owners had reported her missing a week before.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
Springfield-Greene County Interim Director Katie Towns speaks during briefing.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports biggest daily cases of COVID-19 since January
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County after authorities found human remains...
Investigators identify human remains found in western Greene County as missing Willard man
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

Latest News

Police wouldn't comment on the pending investigation, but they say detectives have an...
Father fatally shot over lawn care dispute with neighbor's landscaper
Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run
Leon R. Barnes, 48
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief