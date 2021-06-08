Springfield driver dies in crash in Marion County, Ark.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Springfield died in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County, Ark. on Monday.

Robert Shawn Harriman, 55, died in the crash. The crash happened 1:20 p.m. on U.S. 62 west of Yellville.

Investigators say Harriman drove off the roadway while traveling around a curve. When he corrected the vehicle, he lost control, hitting rocks and multiple trees. The vehicle rested on its roof.

Investigators say a passenger in the car suffered injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.