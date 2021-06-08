Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports biggest daily cases of COVID-19 since January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported its biggest daily case load of COVID-19 since January.

Health leaders reported 142 new cases on Tuesday morning. The spike compares to the seven-day rolling average of just 62 daily cases, the highest since February. Missouri health leaders report a seven-day rolling average of around 260 cases of the coronavirus. Arkansas numbers remain steady, with health leaders reporting just 62 cases on Monday.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department listed 76 hospitalizations from the virus on its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday. Leaders at CoxHealth told KY3 on Monday the hospital system currently had 46 patients system-wide. A hospital spokesperson said a few patients were in their 30′s and 40′s, and two were in their teens. One of those teenagers is under 18-years-old, the spokesperson said.

Mercy told KY3 it had 45 positive patients as of Tuesday morning. The hospital system also reported three positive patients in Aurora and four in Lebanon.

Among health leaders’ biggest concerns -- a rise in younger patients.

While it is possible to still contract COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated, health experts said the vaccine is still the best tool to fight the virus. One woman who recently contracted the virus after becoming fully vaccinated two months ago said she is still grateful she got her shot.

“It was kind of a shock to me. I was kind of upset,” Stephanie Goodwin laughed. “I mean, nobody wants to hear that they have COVID.”

She was exposed after a un-vaccinated family member got the virus. Her positive result was certainly a bit frustrating, but Goodwin said she is still glad she had the vaccine.

”I’m an asthmatic, and you know if my symptoms would have been any worse than they are now, I could’ve been lying in a hospital bed right now,” she said. “Maybe the vaccine might have kept me from having extreme symptoms and going through what a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated have gone through.

Her symptoms are pretty mild, she said. Goodwin said she did not even think it was COVID at first. But many others have found themselves in a much different situation.

”We have some ICU’s that are starting to fill back up unfortunately,” Dr. Robin Trotman with CoxHealth said on Tuesday at a news conference. “They look very differently than they did a year ago.”

The difference is age, Trotman said.

”Of the people who we have had in the hospital who have become critically ill with COVID pneumonia, these patients aren’t vaccinated,” he said. “We’ve had one or two patients that have been in the hospital with COVID pneumonia, that were vaccinated, but those patients were severely immune compromised.”

Trotman said the patients he has seen lately have come as a big surprise.

“We can no longer predict who is going to become ill,” he said. “And that’s what’s keeping me up at night. No longer can I say, ‘that healthy 25-year-old, he’ll get a cold. She’ll do fine. I’ve lost that ability to predict that, because everyday for the last two weeks I’ve been surprised by the severity of the illness in these young, healthy people.”

Trotman said there are generally very few guarantees in science, but there is one thing he said he can guarantee.

“You’re either going to get vaccinated or you’re going to get infected,” he said. “You’re a sitting duck. If you are not immune to this virus, we are going to get sick.”

A low vaccination rate is a major concern for health experts, along with new variations of the virus that are emerging.

”As the virus replicates through these communities, unchecked, without mitigation without immunity, it’s going to evolve and it’s going to become more resistant to our immunity,” Trotman said. “It’s going to become resistant to our therapeutics. It’s going to learn to adapt better. This is what viruses do.”

Those variations have had a large impact on infection rates, Springfield-Greene County Health Department leaders said.

“That definitely played a part in our surge back in the winter and we have confirmed most recently that we have the ‘Delta’ variant, which is much more aggressive and spread and often causes more severe illness,” Springfield-Greene County Acting Director Katie Towns said at a news conference on Tuesday. “So that is likely an underlying factor of some of the increase in cases that we’re seeing.”

While it certainly is possible to get the virus after the vaccine, like Stephanie Goodwin did, Goodwin and medical experts said it is still the most powerful weapon against it. And if you have had the virus before, health experts said that might not be good enough.

”What we don’t know is how long that natural immunity, is what we call it, lasts,” Towns said. “And so when we have new variants that come into play and they are infecting people, natural immunity is not the best tool. The vaccine is the best tool.”

Health leaders continuously stressed the importance of the vaccine especially among children. They said with summer camps, summer school, sports and school next fall, children will be a critical part of achieving herd immunity.

Those seeking vaccines can schedule appointments with both CoxHealth and Mercy through their vaccine portals. You can also contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department as well.

