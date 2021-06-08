Springfield Public School leaders to hold study session on budget for fiscal year 2021-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year goes before the Springfield School Board Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Carol Embree said the district will receive stimulus funding and money from the state this year. Last year, the state withheld a portion of funding that supports public education. She said the current operating revenue is $330 million while operating expenditures are $314 million. The numbers for the 2021-2022 school year will be finalized at the end of the month.

The district knows it will be receiving $27 million dollars in federal stimulus funding.

“One item that would utilize federal stimulus funds is for before and after school support programs for students. We are working with our partners throughout the Springfield community to develop a recommendation that will be more fully presented during the June 22nd meeting as well,” said Embree.

Embree says the district is projecting a loss of 1,500 students because of the pandemic.

“All districts throughout the state of Missouri have experienced a similar loss for student enrollment relative to COVID-19,” said Embree. “We are actually projecting a 50% return of those students as we open our doors and are seated full time.”

