Witnesses stop robbery suspect outside of a convenience store in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A man from Springfield is accused of holding up a convenience store.

Police arrested Kevin Estep in front of the Fast and Friendly on West Chestnut on Saturday. Several witnesses told police that Estep walked into the store, said he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Customers returned the money to the clerk after they confronted Estep outside the store.

Estep is charged with first degree robbery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.