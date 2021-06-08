Advertisement

Witnesses stop robbery suspect outside of a convenience store in Springfield, Mo.

Kevin Estep Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Estep Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A man from Springfield is accused of holding up a convenience store.

Police arrested Kevin Estep in front of the Fast and Friendly on West Chestnut on Saturday. Several witnesses told police that Estep walked into the store, said he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Customers returned the money to the clerk after they confronted Estep outside the store.

Estep is charged with first degree robbery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

