Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Three: What we know about cold case 29 years later
Springfield-Greene County Interim Director Katie Towns speaks during briefing.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports biggest daily cases of COVID-19 since January
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County after authorities found human remains...
Investigators identify human remains found in western Greene County as missing Willard man
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

Latest News

Police wouldn't comment on the pending investigation, but they say detectives have an...
Father fatally shot over lawn care dispute with neighbor's landscaper
Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
Leon R. Barnes, 48
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief