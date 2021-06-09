Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

Officers say Leon R. Barnes has a history of drug-related crimes, including assault.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Leon R. Barnes, 48
Leon R. Barnes, 48

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is 48-year-old Leon R. Barnes. He’s charged with car theft in Greene County and has several warrants out for drug-related crimes, including 2nd degree assault. Barnes is 6′1″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Leon Barnes or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
