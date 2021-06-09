Advertisement

First responders grieve following 8-year-old’s death at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - First responders are grieving following a call involving an eight-year-old boy at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“They have taken it pretty hard,” said Lieutenant Michael O’Day with Osage Police Department.

According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, the boy Waynesville died after being hit by a boat propeller. He was trying to get off the back of the boat.

First responders have had a difficult time dealing with this tragedy.

”Each individual responding will react in a different ways, take kids for instance, if that responder has kids they will visualize what happened to that kid as if it was their kid,” said O’Day.

After the incident, the first responders have gone through different ways to handle it.

”They had a critical debriefing yesterday (Monday) with all those first responders involved,” said Detective Tom Gorsline.

He calls it a meeting of the mind.

”They get to talk about what they saw what they witnessed what they are dealing with and outside of that they get to get professional help if they choose,” said Detective Gorsline.

MSHP peer support team conducted the briefing.

