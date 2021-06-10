Leigh’s Lost and Found: How you can help a local dog rescue just by riding your bike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a first year event to help a local rescue shelter.

4 the Love of K9′s is hosting its first ever “Ride for the Woof of it” in a couple of weeks, to raise some much needed money for them to keep rescuing dogs.

Ashley Friend with 4 the Love of K9′s is organizing this new event, with help from Kristen Fischer.

“I asked Ashley if it’s something she’d be interested in and I thought she was going to like hug me in the parking lot and I’d never even met her. And she’s like yes, yes, yes! We basically started that day going back and forth on what we could do and how we could make it work.”

Fischer is director of Sylvan Learning and is offering up her building space and parking lot to the cyclists and canines alike.

Kristen says, “we’re going to have rides for the so called crazy cyclists. And we’re going to have a small little family ride in a nearby neighborhood and I’m going to lead it.”

Ashley told us, “we’ll have adoptable dogs out here. We’re going to have the cyclists going to do their thing and come back. We’ll have a barbecue lunch for the cyclists and a few vendors set up too.

The rescue is always in need of more foster families who take in unwanted and stray dogs. Ashley says this event is a great way to spread the word and raise money.

“We do have an adoption fee on all of our dogs, but unfortunately, that fee does not cover some of the medical fees it takes to get a dog ready for its forever home.”

Getting this all organized in just a few weeks is a big undertaking.

“For two people to put this on by themselves, it’s awesome.”

But they say it’s totally worth all the effort if it means saving even just one more dog.

Kristen says, “I just wanted to be able to give back to the community and this is one of the ways I wanted to do it.”

If you’d like to participate, Ride for the Woof of it is on Saturday, June 26th at 7:30 a.m. The ride starts at Sylvan Learning Center off Independence in Springfield.

For more information, check out 4 the Love of K9′s site at the link below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.