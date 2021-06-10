New Monett Middle School should accommodate anticipated growth for the next 20 years

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -The Monett School District broke ground for a new middle school Thursday.

School officials say they have been seeing rapid growth over the last several years and are projecting further growth in the coming years. The new middle school is being built with growth in mind.

“There have been some projections prior to the election that was talking about how we are going to grow in the next 15-20 years and based on those projections probably with in the next 15-20 years the growth will exceed the middle school,” said Middle School Principal Jay Apostol.

The current middle school building is bursting at the seams with students. Teachers and students cannot wait to have the extra space.

“My first few years here class sizes were upwards of 31-32 kids and the new building will help offset the number of kids that we have in classes,” said teacher Tyler Meng. “So I think that having less kids in class will give teachers an opportunity to teach their content better and have it better understood by children.”

“The classrooms, especially here in the north building, are really small, and even with 20 kids in it, it’s kinda a tight fit,” said student Hannah McDonald.

The new building will have additional learning spaces, but administrators say that not all spaces will be used right away.

“We did not want to build a building that was fully occupied, all the classrooms are full,” said Apostol. “We wanted to make sure that it was available to patrons, and students, and teachers to see that we are able to grow and not request another bond to transition the building into a high school.”

“I’m very excited for the new building,” said Meng. “I’m glad the community supported and recognized the need for growth in the district.”

Voters approved a $21 million bond in 2020 that provided the funds for the building project. Administrators say that the building should accommodate the projected needs of the district for the next 15-20 years.

