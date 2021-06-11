Ex-southeast Missouri deputy convicted of statutory sodomy

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) - A former southeast Missouri deputy has been found guilty of statutory sodomy for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy while on duty.

KFVS-TV reports that a jury on Thursday recommended two years in prison for 32-year-old Brandon Cook, but a judge has not yet decided on the sentence.

Cook was a deputy in Scott County at the time of the incident in May 2018.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.