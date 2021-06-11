Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Friday night in the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The Watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties.

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

A line of storms will move south into the Ozarks Friday evening. The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the storms for heavy wind, heavy rain and hail.

Stay ahead of the storms while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products below:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products below:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

