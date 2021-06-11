FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Friday night in the Ozarks.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The Watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties.
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
A line of storms will move south into the Ozarks Friday evening. The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the storms for heavy wind, heavy rain and hail.
Stay ahead of the storms while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
