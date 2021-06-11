FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks

It has been a much quieter day across the Ozarks with very warm temperatures. We’ll see these conditions continue into tonight. It will be a muggy night with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. Winds will be pretty light out of the north from around 5 to 10 mph. On Sunday, we may see a few clouds early in the day, but through the late morning into the afternoon, we’ll see lot of sunshine across the region.

Lots of sun on Sunday (KY3)

Temperatures will once again be quite warm for the second half of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few low 90s. Heat index values could climb into the mid to upper 90s in many locations during the afternoon. Winds will mainly be out of the northeast from 5 to 15 mph. If you’ll be spending long periods of time outdoors, make sure you’re using plenty of sunscreen, drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning from time to time.

Hot again on Sunday (KY3)

Very warm to hot conditions will continue for the area through much of the week, with highs above normal through Friday. At this point, there are no big signals for any rain on any given day, but there may be an isolated shower or storm from time to time. Saturday will be slightly cooler across the region with highs close to normal and perhaps a storm or two, but for now I’ve kept the forecast dry as the chances for any rain seem quite low.