Free Fishing Days: Fish without a license this weekend in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Day this weekend.

Missouri State Parks, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, welcomes the public for free fishing this weekend, June 12-13, at various parks across the state.

Fishing licenses, trout permits and prescribed area daily tags are not required to fish during this special weekend. However, regular fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply.

A summary of Missouri fishing regulations may be found on Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. CLICK HERE for more information and list of eligible parks.

Free Fishing Days is an annual event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

