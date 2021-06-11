Advertisement

Greene County provides more than 600 households with emergency rental assistance

Greene County received over $8million in emergency rent and utility assistance from the...
Greene County received over $8million in emergency rent and utility assistance from the stimulus package that passed in December 2020. Last week that money became available for those who qualify.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County emergency rental assistance is available for those who were impacted by the pandemic.

So far, more than 600 households in Greene County have received help paying back rent and utility bills. The county received over $8 million from the US treasury in January and distributed $1.7 million.

To qualify you must meet two of these criteria.

1. Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

2. Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

3. Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

If you need rent and utility assistance and live in Greene County, you can contact one of these 6 charities to apply.

  • Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) 417-447-0554
  • Consumer Credit Counseling Services 417-889-7474
  • Community Partnership of the Ozarks 417-888-2020
  • Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri 417-268-9998
  • Council of Churches of the Ozarks 417-887-3545
  • The Salvation Army 417-862-5509

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri