Greene County provides more than 600 households with emergency rental assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County emergency rental assistance is available for those who were impacted by the pandemic.

So far, more than 600 households in Greene County have received help paying back rent and utility bills. The county received over $8 million from the US treasury in January and distributed $1.7 million.

To qualify you must meet two of these criteria.

1. Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

2. Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

3. Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

If you need rent and utility assistance and live in Greene County, you can contact one of these 6 charities to apply.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) 417-447-0554

Consumer Credit Counseling Services 417-889-7474

Community Partnership of the Ozarks 417-888-2020

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri 417-268-9998

Council of Churches of the Ozarks 417-887-3545

The Salvation Army 417-862-5509

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available.

