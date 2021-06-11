Grove Pharmacy, Community Partnership of the Ozarks team up for Safe Disposal Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grove Pharmacy and Community Partnership of the Ozarks will team up for Safe Disposal Day.

Grove Pharmacy will provide free medication destruction kits Friday and Saturday. On Friday, community members can pick up at a kit at one of their three locations in Springfield:

3050 S National Ave. #109

1522 E Sunshine St.

1636 S Glenstone Ave.

On Saturday, Grove Pharmacy will provide kits in their parking lot on Glenstone Ave.

Pharmacist Miguel Nunez said disposing medications properly benefits our community and our environment. He said people between 18 and 25-years-old are more likely to misuse prescription drugs. That’s why it’s important to not throw the drugs in a trash can because they could wind up in the wrong hands. He said not to flush them down the toilet either because it can contaminate the water.

“It’s common when people will look for those places where medications can be disposed like hospitals, clinics, medical centers, pharmacy distribution centers and things like that,” said Nunez. “We want to help the community to safely dispose the medications and to not put it in the wrong hands.”

Grove Pharmacy asks you to not to bring your medications when picking up a kit because they’re to be done at home. The kits come in different sizes and provide instructions if you’re disposing pills, liquids or patches. Nunez said first you’ll open the pouch, add the proper amount of liquid and let it sit for thirty seconds. Next, you’ll add your medication and let sit for thirty minutes before throwing the back away in the trash. There is a neutralizer powder inside of the pouch that will deactivate the medication.

There’s several medication drop box locations around Springfield at hospitals, pharmacies and law enforcement centers.

