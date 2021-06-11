Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” as COVID-19 cases rise, health officials encourage vaccinations

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” due to its increasing COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates.

The Laclede County Health Department said, as of this month, only 20 percent of the county is vaccinated. Health leaders want to see that number grow.

Cases started to rise last month with as many as 10 positive cases each day. Since the beginning of June, the county has reported 66 cases.

Many people who have tested positive say they could have contracted the virus at large gatherings they attended, such as Memorial Day weekend festivities and graduation ceremonies.

“One thing that we are finding as well, where it wasn’t necessarily overwhelmingly, the case early on is that almost all of the new cases are symptomatic. Previously we have a mixture of symptomatic and asymptomatic and again not 100 percent, but a very very high percent of our cases now are all symptomatic,” said Health Department Administrator Charla Baker.

Baker said the best line of defense against the virus is through vaccinations.

Because of the low demand, the health department does have plenty left for people who are interested in receiving a shot.

