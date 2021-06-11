McCracken Bridge in Ozark, Mo. switching to one-lane traffic POSTPONED

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Ozark, Mo. announced Friday morning work on the McCracken Bridge has been postponed.

The city of Ozark announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday the bridge would soon become one-lane following construction to create a pedestrian walkway on the bridge. After airing the story Friday morning, we later learned the work is postponed. Ozark City Administrator Samantha Payne said project timing changes and this one is postponed.

City leaders earlier stated they remain dedicated to creating citywide walkability, and the McCracken Bridge pedestrian sidewalk is one of many upcoming ways we will be fulfilling the demand for pedestrian walkway improvements in our city. We will update you once the city has a new date for construction.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.