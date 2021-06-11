Police arrest man wanted for robbing cleaners in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a dry cleaning business in Springfield Friday.
Officers responded to the GLO Cleaners at National and Cherry 8:15 a.m. Workers say the man walked into the business and demanded money. The workers say he told them he had a gun.
Police located the man about 45 minutes after the robbery. An officer deployed his Taser during the arrest near Walnut and Hampton. Police did not find a gun on the man.
