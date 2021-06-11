Advertisement

Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Crash
Crash(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver who died in a crash in Springfield in early June.

James R. Lane, 70, died in the crash on June 5 near Orchard Crest and Junction.

Investigators say his 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Orchard Crest when he lost control, striking several trees. The vehicle came to a rest in a culvert. Lane died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Police say this is the seventh fatal crash in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri