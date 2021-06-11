Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver who died in a crash in Springfield in early June.

James R. Lane, 70, died in the crash on June 5 near Orchard Crest and Junction.

Investigators say his 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Orchard Crest when he lost control, striking several trees. The vehicle came to a rest in a culvert. Lane died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Police say this is the seventh fatal crash in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.