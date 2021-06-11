Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A possible standoff at a home in west-central Springfield has ended after stretching several hours.

Several police units responded to a home in the 1000 block of West State Street, near New Avenue.

Police say a person, possibly with a knife, ran into a home that belongs to someone else. Investigators say the suspect has warrants out for arrest. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home with the suspect.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.