Storm damage reported in Benton County, viewers see strong winds and hail

Hail from just north of Warsaw, Missouri
Hail from just north of Warsaw, Missouri(Chris K.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service reports storm damage Friday in Benton County, but no injuries have been reported.

Friday’s storm system has caused damage of various extents to homes, trees and power poles. Among the damages include the siding of some homes, small trees down and power poles bent.

Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour in Benton County around 5:20 p.m. Friday, per NWS.

Viewers have also informed KY3 of hail in the area. Two viewers from the Warsaw area have shared photos of quarter-sized hail.

NWS also reports some wind damage and several power outages in northwest Camden County.

