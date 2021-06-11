Storm damage reported in Benton County, viewers see strong winds and hail

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service reports storm damage Friday in Benton County, but no injuries have been reported.

Friday’s storm system has caused damage of various extents to homes, trees and power poles. Among the damages include the siding of some homes, small trees down and power poles bent.

Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour in Benton County around 5:20 p.m. Friday, per NWS.

Viewers have also informed KY3 of hail in the area. Two viewers from the Warsaw area have shared photos of quarter-sized hail.

HAIL! Photo taken near Warsaw by Stephanie Fink pic.twitter.com/wluJdO7TuQ — Leah Hill ⚡️ (@LeahWx11) June 11, 2021

NWS also reports some wind damage and several power outages in northwest Camden County.

Stay up-to-date on the latest storm updates with the KY3 Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.